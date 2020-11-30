Digital Finishing Pioneer Highcon Systems Completes Successful $45 Million Initial Offering On The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highcon Systems Ltd., (TASE: HICN) the pioneer in digital finishing announced today the successful completion of an initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The Company raised $45 million from leading Israeli Institutional Investors in an oversubscribed offering, resulting in a $165 million valuation following the offering. The company will be traded under the ticker symbol HICN and will be included in the prestigious TASE Tel Tech Index.

Highcon's revolutionary digital technology bridges the gap between agile production and design flexibility delivering cutting edge responsiveness, Just In Time production, short runs, customization of structure and design, and the ability to perform a wide range of applications in-house and on-demand. The Highcon Euclid and Highcon Beam digital cutting and creasing products are installed in prominent, forward-thinking folding carton and corrugated packaging customer sites around the world.

Shlomo Nimrodi, Highcon CEO said: "On behalf of our entire Highcon team I am proud to announce the successful completion of this IPO with the proceeds due to solidify our commitment to the Folding Carton and Corrugated markets, including supporting and expanding our existing product offering, as well as increasing our global market presence." Mr. Nimrodi added "Following a challenging initial six months of the year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the drupa tradeshow we are now seeing a positive sales and marketing trend resulting in numerous deals in both the US and Europe. This increase is driven by the uptick in e-commerce and the move toward improved sustainability. I am humbled by the opportunity to lead a company in the forefront of the digital transformation in the packaging industry and grateful to the Highcon team around the world for their commitment to this vision especially during the challenging times we are all experiencing as a society."

Otto Meier, Operations Director of THIMM Obaly, k.s., in the Czech Republic, Highcon's early Beam 2C customer: "We have proven that the Highcon technology not only wins us awards for design innovation but also supplies the quality and agile production processes needed to support our customers. Our customers achieve improved sales due to the stand-out packages and displays that we can produce on our Highcon machine. There is no doubt whatsoever that this is the direction that the market needs. The announcement of the Highcon IPO further reinforces our decision to invest in this revolutionary technology and stay at the forefront of the industry knowing we can now expect Highcon to continue to serve our longer-term needs."

Edward Rodden, CEO of Wingate Packaging Blue Ash, Ohio, added: "The decision to invest in the Highcon digital cutting and creasing technology has already proved to be the right direction. Not only have we gained new business, but we have also streamlined our production processes and can now deliver the kind of agile service required by our clients in terms of speed, quality, and volume. In all my life in this industry I have never experienced the ease of use and the rapid ROI that the Highcon platform delivered for us. Furthermore, the integration of digital technology into our manufacturing portfolio has made employee recruitment much more attractive to young employees."

The leading shareholders in the company are: Landa Ventures, owned by Benny Landa and JVP, led by Erel Margalit. Other investors are LR and OurCrowd. All shareholders continue to hold a strong position in the company.

For more information:

Shelagh Hammer

shelagh.hammer@highcon.net

About Highcon

Highcon offers folding carton and corrugated converters a digital cutting and creasing product portfolio that covers a wide range of formats, substrates and applications: from general commercial, folding carton and corrugated packaging, display products and variable data cutting. The Highcon offerings deliver cost effective solutions to the increasing manufacturing inefficiencies that the folding carton and corrugated carton manufacturers are experiencing. This is a direct result of the emerging market dynamics of shorter time to market and lower job sizes. Such requirements cannot be accommodated by the expensive and slow conventional die-making and setup process. The Highcon digital technology bridges the gap between agile production and design flexibility delivering improved responsiveness, JIT production, short runs, customization of structure and design, and the ability to perform a wide range of applications in-house. Highcon is headquartered in Yavne Israel, with offices in Europe and the US. The company's products are installed at customer sites all over the world.

www.highcon.net

Copyright 2020 --- All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners and may or may not be registered.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-finishing-pioneer-highcon-systems-completes-successful-45-million-initial-offering-on-the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-301181808.html

SOURCE Highcon Systems Ltd.