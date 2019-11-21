Digital Global Systems Joins Nevada-Global Drone Trade Alliance

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems Inc. (DGS) has partnered with the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS), an FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site in the Nevada-Global Drone Trade Alliance (NV-GDTA). This membership-based platform focuses on delivering a series of annual marquee events to bring end-users, technology proponents, and investors together to identify the needs for novel technology solutions to support commercialization, promote investment, and drive the global drone industry forward.

"There is a significant gap and global need for the Nevada-Global Drone Trade Alliance. Our resilient team has been building invaluable international partnerships for the past two years and this latest 'in demand initiative' solidifies what we have already been doing extremely well. The NV-GDTA brings together an international synergy of the best entrepreneurs to create and advance innovation. When you bring in this type of synergy to the global drone marketplace, the strength of the NV-GDTA is unmatched by any other drone association and there is no better way to lead the global drone industry, " said Dr. Chris Walach, Executive Director of the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS), FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site, and the NIAS Unmanned Aviation Safety Center of Excellence.

"DGS is proud to partner with NIAS as part of the Nevada-Global Drone Trade Alliance. Not only does NIAS provide a superb test site for CLEARSKY™, our Drone Threat Management solution, the formation of the NV-GDTA allows us to work with complementary technologies to showcase layered security solutions to customers," stated Fernando Murias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at DGS.

The NV-GDTA will focus on four key marque areas to include:

Commercial UAV Seminars and Technology Demonstrations;

International Investment Forums;

Federal Advocacy Fly-in (Regulatory/Legislative focused); and

Outbound Trade and Investment Attraction Mission(s) to select key international tradeshows/conferences.

NV-GDTA will bring together the top industry stakeholders in March 2020 for its first commercial technology demonstration event in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada. This demonstration event allows commercial customers and government agencies the opportunity to see a broad range of UAS and counter-UAS solutions firsthand.

About Digital Global Systems (DGS): Digital Global Systems (DGS), headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, specializes in providing rapid detection of Radio Frequency signals and classification of their unique attributes to create near real time actionable knowledge for security and asset protection. Our products can be operated in stand-alone mode or as nodal networks spanning entire continents. With 45 patents issued in the past 4 years, DGS technology focuses on providing enhanced asset security through superior RF knowledge, critical for national infrastructure protection.

About the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS): As Nevada's designated agency to manage the FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Test Site, the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS) positions Nevada as the global leader in Autonomous Systems (AS) deployment. NIAS is the synergist, clearinghouse, and learning accelerator establishing the premier smart ecosystem for Autonomous Systems which grows the AS Industry while safely integrating AS into the daily lives of the public. Learn more at https://nias-uas.com/nevada-global-drone-trade-alliance/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-global-systems-joins-nevada-global-drone-trade-alliance-300962597.html

SOURCE Digital Global Systems Inc.