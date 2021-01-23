Digital Health Company eMed™ Launches At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Testing

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, announced it will begin to administer the FDA-authorized, at-home symptomatic BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card rapid home test to 100,000 qualified individuals across the U.S. who order through eMed.com beginning today. These 100,000 individuals will be among the first to use eMed's transformative approach to at-home testing.

At $25 each, the eMed-administered rapid tests are the first virtually guided, at-home tests available and the most affordable testing option on the market with authenticated results automatically reported to public health authorities.

"We are thrilled to share with the public the eMed digital health platform is coming to the market in just over a month since receiving FDA authorization for truly at-home COVID-19 rapid testing," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed CEO. "Our team has been working tirelessly to put tests in the hands of people across our nation, starting with large employers and states. Today's announcement is the first step in ensuring the general public also has access to affordable, at-home testing."

During a time when COVID-19 testing is needed most, consumers will no longer have to rush to COVID-19 testing sites between daily appointments and tasks, nor will they have to wait in long lines for testing, risking potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Instead, with the instruction and verification by an eMed Certified Guide, they can be among the first 100,000 users to receive reliable and certified results from the convenience of their home in just 15 minutes.

Users can access eMed from their desktop computer or laptop with an internet connection, and have confidence in their authenticated, at-home rapid testing experience by following the onscreen instructions at www.eMed.com .

"At eMed, we are democratizing healthcare and providing greater access to testing," said Dr. Harris. "Every day I am inspired by the opportunity to improve health outcomes of individuals and communities through the work we do day-in and day-out. Widespread, accessible testing for all is an important key to help get back to life together."

eMed expects to distribute and administer 30 million tests in Q1 of 2021 and an additional 90 million tests in Q2.

eMed's digital point-of-care solutions include prescriptions, test distribution, user authentication, guided test-taking with assistance from eMed Certified Guides, and automated and secure reporting.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

