Digital Leisure Spending Could Be a $22.5 Trillion Opportunity by 2030 -- 2 Stocks You Can Buy to Take Advantage

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few on Wall Street have made more of a splash in recent years than Cathie Wood. The co-founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management focuses on next-generation technologies that will lead the world in the coming decades.Ark Invest offers a number of tech-heavy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) chock-full of some of the most disruptive technologies of our time. Artificial intelligence (AI), digital payments, electric vehicles, autonomous ride-hailing, and robotics are just some of the secular trends Wood believes represent "technological breakthroughs evolving today and creating the potential for super-exponential growth tomorrow," according to Ark's recently released Big Ideas 2023 report.Ark made a particularly bullish call regarding digital leisure spending, which totaled roughly $6.6 trillion in 2022, but is expected to soar to $22.5 trillion by 2030. Continue reading