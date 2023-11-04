|
04.11.2023 10:00:34
Digital nomads: rising number of people choose to work remotely
Mainstream workers join tech pioneers as the number of countries offering visas increasesWhere in the world would you work from if you could? A hilltop village in Croatia? The hip surfing town of Tarifa in southern Spain? Or the lively city of Bogotá in Colombia? All three have recently emerged as locations that are now tempting people to pack their bags and work remotely thanks to their respective digital nomad visas.With 50-plus countries (the number is growing all the time – the Czech Republic is one of the latest) enticing digital nomads with a visa typically lasting a year or longer, the ability to work from anywhere has become a more appetising proposition – especially with the cost of living crisis hitting pockets hard in the UK. It has really taken off afterthe coronavirus pandemic. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!