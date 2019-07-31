31.07.2019 06:02:00

"Digital Park Thailand", city of innovation in 4.0 era

BANGKOK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a combined investment of 160 million U.S. dollars, Digital Park Thailand is one of the major megaprojects under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Surrounded by some of Thailand's most important industrial, agricultural and tourism agencies, Digital Park Thailand is committed to facilitating digital markets domestically and abroad under a Smart City model, which offers comprehensive services, acting as a trade and investment hub. Digital Park Thailand strives to develop Thailand into the biggest innovation and digital center in ASEAN.

Digital Park Thailand is situated in the Eastern Economic Corridor Digital Innovation Zone in Laem Chabang subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chonburi. Around 30 rais of land have been allocated to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), which will be used for the establishment of The IoT and Digital Innovation Institute. depa plans to build Thailand Digital Valley, an area for Thai youths to explore and discover technological innovations

Thailand Digital Valley is comprised of 5 buildings:

  • Building 1: office building
  • Building 2: 1st IoT building (Digital Startups and Co-Working Center)
  • Building 3: 2nd IoT building (Digital Innovation and Co-Creation Center)
  • Building 4: 3rd IoT building (Digital Edutainment Complex)
  • Building 5: 4th IoT building (Digital Global Connect)

Explore Digital Park Thailand: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vApvpYj9jsU&list=PLTAEo6YE1xZkVB7it_NGjeUCvdKW9WVxE&index=2&t=0s

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190731/2539445-1

SOURCE The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa)

