Digital Realty Reveals Pricing Of 12.3 Mln Shares Public Offering By Blackstone At $185/Shr

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Tuesday said that it has priced a public offering of 12.31 million common shares at $185 per share. The company said that the shares are being sold by affiliates of Blackstone Inc.

The real estate investment trust said that the shares will be issued to Blackstone after the completion of its acquisition of Blackstone's interests in the Digital Carver Dulles 9 and Digital Carver Brickyard joint ventures, which is expected to close on June 30. The shares will automatically convert into voting common stock when transferred as part of this offering, Digital Realty added.

Digital Realty said that it is not issuing any new shares and will not receive any proceeds from this sale.

The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2026, subject to the completion of the Blackstone acquisition and other customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering, the company added.

On the NYSE, DLR ended Monday's trading at $190.58, down $2.42 or 1.3 percent. In overnight trading, the stock declined 1.2 percent to $188.58.