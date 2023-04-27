Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $58.55 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $63.10 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $1.34 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $58.55 Mln. vs. $63.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5.500 - $5.600 Bln