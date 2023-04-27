27.04.2023 22:19:26

Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $58.55 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $63.10 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $1.34 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $58.55 Mln. vs. $63.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5.500 - $5.600 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Digital Realty Trust Inc.mehr Nachrichten