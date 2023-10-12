|
12.10.2023 07:00:00
Digital subscription results of AS Ekspress Grupp for the third quarter of 2023
The total number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 30% in the Baltic States year-over-year (3rd quarter: 2%, 9 months: 23%) and totalled 179,753 at the end of September.
- The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 27% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 2%, 9 months: 16%) and totalled 98,982.
- The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 8% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 4%, 9 months: 13%) and totalled 25,406.
- The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 25% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 2%, 9 months: 15%) and totalled 6,466.
- In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 44% year-over-year (3rd quarter: -8%, 9 months: 43%) and totalled 20,169.
- In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 65% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 11%, 9 months: 53%) and totalled 28,730.
Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:
"The number of digital subscriptions, which has increased by a third over the last year, makes up an increasingly important share of Ekspress Grupp’s revenue and ensures a steady source of income for the group’s media companies, enabling them to create content that their readers like.
In Estonia, the number of digital subscriptions of our largest media company, Delfi Meedia, increased by 27% in a year and reached almost 100,000. This is a remarkable number which no other paid paper periodical has been able to achieve since Estonia regained its independence.
In percentage terms, the number of digital subscriptions increased the most, or 65%, in Lithuania, where we expect to see the greatest growth potential also in the future. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions increased strongly, by 44%, but decreased by 8% in the last quarter. This decrease is due to the end of successful sales campaigns carried out in the first half of the year, followed by an expected short-term correction. In the future, we also expect the number of digital subscriptions to continue to grow in Latvia.”
Detailed overview of digital subscriptions
|30.09.2023
|30.06.2023
|change
|31.12.2022
|change
|30.09.2022
|change
|AS Delfi Meedia
|98,982
|96,855
|2%
|85,551
|16%
|77,920
|27%
|AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus
|25,406
|24,477
|4%
|22,530
|13%
|23,548
|8%
|Geenius Meedia OÜ
|6,466
|6,323
|2%
|5,616
|15%
|5,162
|25%
|Delfi AS (Latvia)
|20,169
|21,851
|-8%
|14,131
|43%
|14,012
|44%
|Delfi UAB (Lithuania)
|28,730
|25,873
|11%
|18,780
|53%
|17,370
|65%
|Total Ekspress Grupp
|179,753
|175,379
|2%
|146,608
|23%
|138,012
|30%
The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.
Digital subscription revenue makes up an increasingly larger share of the digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp. We are moving in the direction of the Group's long-term goals of increasing the volume of digital subscriptions to 340,000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026. The long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
AS Ekspress Grupp
Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: +372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.