Digital Transformation Companies AN Global and AgileThought Join Forces

IRVING, Texas and TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AN Global, a leader in next-generation digital services, today announced the acquisition of AgileThought, a leading provider of enterprise software development and transformation services. The acquisition of Florida-based AgileThought by AN Global will result in a joint workforce of over 3,000 employees, and create an expanded global digital transformation organization with offices across three continents in markets that include the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Portugal, and Spain. The combined businesses will operate under the brand name "AgileThought" with headquarters in Irving, Texas.

"While AgileThought's exemplary delivery and consistent growth among high-end and high-value clients were impressive, its culture and brand promise to deliver for clients were both fundamental reasons for this transaction," said Manuel Senderos, Chairman and CEO of AN Global. "We were impressed by AgileThought's delivery of cutting-edge cloud solutions for their enterprise clients and their successful and innovative corporate culture." Senderos added, "We believe together we have the opportunity to build greater market opportunities as a combined innovation and digital services firm."

Since its founding in 2004, AgileThought has generated average revenue growth of 44% per year. The company was recently listed on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies for the twelfth consecutive year and was also recently recognized as a finalist for the 2019 Global Microsoft Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Partner of the Year Award. AgileThought combines enterprise software product development with digital and agile transformation services to deliver future-forward solutions focused on execution throughout the entire product lifecycle, thereby generating faster, more predictable outcomes that drive marketplace differentiation for their Fortune 1000 clients.

AgileThought CEO and co-founder, David Romine stated, "We look forward to the opportunities this new phase in AgileThought's journey will bring to our team members and our clients. We believe the combined strengths and aligned cultures of the two organizations create a company with a very compelling end-to-end service line from product portfolio ideation, validation and management to continuous delivery and long-term maintenance of global enterprise technology solutions." Romine added, "This transaction creates an organization with wider, deeper, and more diverse expertise driven by a differentiated approach to delivering complex software at scale. This jointly empowers us to be more successful in addressing our clients' most challenging issues and seeking the highest value opportunities."

Executive Appointments Announced

Manuel Senderos, Founder and Chairman of AN Global, will now become Chairman and CEO of the combined business. Other important managerial-level appointments include Federico Tagliani as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Jorge Pliego as Chief Financial Officer, Chris Desautelle as Managing Director for the United States, and David Romine as Managing Director spearheading the Agile development and transformation practice for the combined business.

About AN Global

AN Global connects talent, technology, and business expertise with your organization to drive growth. AN Global is driven by the passion and knowledge of a team collaborating throughout nine countries. AN Global's digital transformation services include analytics, omnichannel commerce, software development, cloud solutions, user experience, and more – taking your IT potential further.

