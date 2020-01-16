Digital Travel APAC by WBR Singapore strengthens session formats, speaker line-up to accelerate personalisation in the new decade

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Travel Summit APAC, organized by WBR Singapore, is the largest gathering of top travel professionals across various verticals in Asia is returning for 2020. The three-day conference event will see eCommerce, Digital Marketing and Customer Experience leaders coming together to make strides in the biggest movement of the travel industry - Perfecting Personalisation for digital savvy travellers.

Digital Travel APAC 2020 takes place on 20 - 22 April at the Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

Now in its fifth run, Digital Travel Summit APAC will connect top minds from Asia's most successful airlines, hotels, OTAs, meta-search platforms, tours and activities, car rentals, cruise lines and tourism boards. The myriad of travel verticals, coupled with a strong profile from the attending delegates will enable high level peer-to-peer discussions throughout the event. A turnout of over 700 travel professionals is expected for the event this year.

Perfecting Travel Personalisation takes centre stage as the overall focus for 2020. Leveraging digital technologies to deliver highly personalised travel experiences continue to be the definitive influencer for success for travel businesses in the new decade. The importance is also reflected on the conference agenda, with the entirety of day one allocated to achieving personalisation at scale, followed by the future of CX (Customer Experience) for day two. As with previous years, a technology evaluation pre-day will be held for travel brands to benchmark their technologies against their peers, and to meet next generation travel technologies and their providers.

Attendees of Digital Travel Summit APAC 2020 have much to gain from the high quality discussions and actionable insights expected of the annual event. With powerhouses such as as Singapore Airlines, Shangri-La, and Grab representing the speaker line-up, audiences are guaranteed to not only learn from the best of their category, but also get the unique opportunity to cross-learn from relevant case studies, all in the convenience of a single location.

2020 will also see new sub-categories added to the speaker panel, one of which being the introduction of a new panel focusing on Tourism Boards. These organisations take the lead in Destination Marketing, often a key driver in increasing demand for a travel service at a given location. Tourism Boards that have come on board to share their success stories so far are Spain, Japan, and New Zealand - all of which are speaking at the event for the first time.

While the conference has earned much praised for its highly engaging and interactive experience, its organisers are constantly looking for ways to improve its sessions to deliver maximised returns for its attendees. To cater to delegates looking for focused discussions on a specific area of interest, two new track sessions were added to the conference agenda. Country clinic sessions dedicate themselves to increasingly lucrative markets such as India and Indonesia, whereas "How to" roundtable sessions see attendees forming small groups to engage in discussions on a set of hot travel challenges.

Gladys Caligagan, Conference Director of Digital Travel APAC says, "We're very excited to come back to Digital Travel in 2020. The travel industry has gone through a paradigm shift, travellers are much more tech-savvy than ever. They expect digital experiences to be incorporated into their travel experiences, so digital personalisation is more important now than ever. The new formats introduced to Digital Travel this year I believe we will further strengthen our goal in connecting you to more leaders from more top companies than anywhere else".

Digital Travel APAC

Digital Travel APAC is APAC'S Most Senior-Level E-Commerce, Digital Marketing and Customer Experience event for travel designed to offer senior travel professionals the unique opportunity to address their most pressing digital challenges and network with key market participants.

It is Asia's premier Digital Travel event bringing together 700 digital travel professionals.

Worldwide Business Research (WBR)

WBR is the world's biggest large-scale conference company and part of the PLS group, one of the world's leading providers of strategic business intelligence with 16 offices worldwide. Our conference divisions consistently out-perform their industry sector competitors on the quality of the events we produce and the relationships we nurture with both delegates and sponsors.

Every year over 10,000 senior executives from Fortune 1000 companies attend over 100 annual conferences -- a true "Who's Who" of today's corporate world. From Automotive events in Bucharest to Logistics conferences in Arizona and Finance summits in Hong Kong, WBR is dedicated to exceeding the needs of its customers around the world. For more information please visit www.wbresearch.com

