SoftBank Aktie
WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090
|
29.12.2025 13:43:20
DigitalBridge Shares Climb In Pre-Market Amid Reports Of Acquisition Talks With SoftBank Group
(RTTNews) - According to Bloomberg News, SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK) is in the advanced stages of discussions to acquire DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG), an alternative asset manager.
Following this report, shares of DigitalBridge climbed 33.38 percent, to $18.58 during trading before the bell. In the past one year, the stock has traded in the range of $6.41 to $15.55.
Citing unnamed sources, the report added that an acquisition deal between the two companies could be announced as soon as Monday.
The report comes as the major companies are competing to advance their artificial intelligence infrastructure, which has also prompted SoftBank's founder Masayoshi Son to capitalize in this sector.
With this acquisition, SoftBank could strengthen its portfolio related to assets tied to artificial intelligence, Reuters notes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|NVIDIA-Ausstieg trotz KI-Fokus: Warum SoftBank alle Aktien verkauft hat (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: SoftBank veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25