Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 April 2024 at 15:00

Digitalist Group: Change in 2024 financial information publication date

Digitalist Group Plc changes the publication date of the Q1 business review.

The Q1 business review will be published as follows: 25 April 2024 (previously 26 April 2024).



Attachment