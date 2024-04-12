12.04.2024 14:00:00

Digitalist Group: Change in 2024 financial information publication date

Digitalist Group Plc           Stock Exchange Release         12 April 2024 at 15:00

Digitalist Group Plc changes the publication date of the Q1 business review.

The Q1 business review will be published as follows: 25 April 2024 (previously 26 April 2024).

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global

Attachment


