31.03.2023 08:00:00

Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

Digitalist Group Plc         Stock Exchange Release 31 March 2023 at 9:00

Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

Digitalist Group Plc has published the Financial Statements of 2022, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Auditor’s Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report in company’s internet pages mentioned below:

The financial statements of 2022, which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, are published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/financial/financial-statements.

The Corporate Governance Statement is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance.

The Remuneration Report is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance/remuneration.

The Financial Statements of 2022 which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement as well as the Remuneration Report are all pdf-attachments to this Stock Exchange Release.

Digitalist Finland Plc has also published The Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format in Finnish. According to the requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes have been labelled with XBRL block tags. XBRL tags have not been assured by the auditors. The report in ESEF format is available on the company’s internet pages and as an attachment to this release.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of directors

For further information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Oyj
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, puh. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global

 

 

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tieto-X Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tieto-X Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tieto-X Oyj 0,01 1,89% Tieto-X Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Börsen und Asiens Märkte schließen mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten