Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2024, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 March 2025 at 14:30

Digitalist Group Plc has published the Financial Statements of 2024, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Auditor’s Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report in company’s internet pages mentioned below:

The financial statements of 2024, which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, are published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/financial/financial-statements.

The Corporate Governance Statement is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance.

The Remuneration Report is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance/remuneration.

The Financial Statements of 2024 which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement as well as the Remuneration Report are all pdf-attachments to this Stock Exchange Release.

Digitalist Group Plc has also published The Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format in Finnish. According to the requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF financial statements of Digitalist Group Plc in accordance with ISAE 3000 standard. The report in ESEF format is available on the company’s internet pages and as an attachment to this release.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Oyj

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, puh. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global





Attachments