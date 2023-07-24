Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 24 July 2023 at 9:20

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S NEW SHARES REGISTERED IN THE TRADE REGISTER



Digitalist Group Plc ("Company”) announced on July 4th, 2023 about a directed share issue of 11.007.709 shares to David Gray’s holding company. David Gray’s holding company has subscribed for the shares offered for subscription in the directed share issue in full and the Board of Directors of Digitalist Group has accepted their share subscription. The directed share issue is part of the transaction where the Company acquired 100% of Open Communications AB’s shares.

The new shares subscribed have been registered into the Finnish Trade Register on July 24th, 2023. After the registration of the new shares, the company will have 693.430.455 shares in total.

The new shares produce the shareholder rights as of the registration date to Euroclear Finland Ltd book-entry system on or about July 25th, 2023. The new shares will be admitted to trading together with the old shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about July 25th, 2023.

Attachment