|
12.07.2023 14:44:00
DigitalOcean Is Betting on AI, Too. Can It Keep Pace With Its Cloud-Titan Peers?
Just a few months ago, I floated the idea that small cloud-computing infrastructure company DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) could make a move with artificial intelligence (AI). For years, developers and small businesses have been asking if the company would add graphics processing units (GPUs) -- the chips favored for AI algorithm training -- to its ecosystem. The time has finally arrived. DigitalOcean just announced it is indeed giving its growing user base what it wants: GPUs! But this is no organic addition to the existing global DigitalOcean data center platform.The company said it acquired start-up Paperspace to accelerate its jump into the AI era and keep pace with data center giants like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud, and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Cloud. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!