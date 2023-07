DigitalOcean Is Betting on AI, Too. Can It Keep Pace With Its Cloud-Titan Peers?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just a few months ago, I floated the idea that small cloud-computing infrastructure company DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) could make a move with artificial intelligence (AI). For years, developers and small businesses have been asking if the company would add graphics processing units (GPUs) -- the chips favored for AI algorithm training -- to its ecosystem. The time has finally arrived. DigitalOcean just announced it is indeed giving its growing user base what it wants: GPUs! But this is no organic addition to the existing global DigitalOcean data center platform.The company said it acquired start-up Paperspace to accelerate its jump into the AI era and keep pace with data center giants like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud, and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Cloud. Continue reading