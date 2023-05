DigitalOcean Just Made a Major Change to Its 2023 Guidance and Most Investors Didn't Even Notice

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On May 9, cloud-computing company DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and the market yawned in response. DigitalOcean stock has barely moved since reporting.On the one hand, it's understandable. DigitalOcean's Q1 results were largely in line with expectations, and forward guidance remained mostly unchanged. However, there was one significant change to DigitalOcean's guidance that most investors missed. But as a shareholder, I'm ecstatic.Before I share my excitement, I believe it's important to provide context regarding DigitalOcean's business and recent business results.Continue reading