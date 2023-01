DigitalOcean Makes a Genius Acquisition

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the mundane but crucial tasks for every developer is properly handling backups. Cloud providers have outages, and data is sometimes lost. If that data is important to a developer's application -- say, a mission-critical database -- a lack of backups will be an unmitigated disaster.Most cloud providers offer their own backup services for a fee, but that's often not good enough for a few reasons. First, it's common to have data spread across multiple clouds or providers. A developer might run an app on Amazon Web Services (AWS) but use a managed database provider outside of AWS, for example. Relying on built-in backups for each service is a fragmented and messy approach.Second, developers often have little or no control over these built-in backups. Want to back up your database every day? You might not be able to, depending on your cloud provider.Continue reading