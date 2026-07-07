DigitalOcean Stock Rises 7% On AI Customer Wins, Strong Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) shares rose 7.28 percent to $140.93, gaining $9.56 on Tuesday, from the previous close of $131.37, after the cloud infrastructure provider announced multiple nine-figure annual customer commitments for its AI inference and cloud products and raised expectations for future growth.

The stock opened at $145.00 and traded between $136.10 and $146.57 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached 1.97 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 4.18 million shares.

The company said its remaining performance obligations (RPO) are expected to increase more than tenfold from the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to more than $800 million, while the weighted average contract life is projected to expand from 1.6 years to more than three years. The company also expects second-quarter 2026 revenue to grow about 29% year over year and anticipates results at or above the high end of its previously issued guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share.

DigitalOcean shares have traded between $25.56 and $187.50 over the past 52 weeks.