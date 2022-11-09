|
09.11.2022 14:20:00
DigitalOcean Wants to Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure
A virtual server in the cloud is a commodity. There are countless cloud computing providers, and for the most part, a basic cloud server is the same everywhere. You get access to some number of virtual CPUs, some amount of memory, and some amount of storage. Customer service and reliability can give a provider an edge, but those provide little in the way of pricing power.There are many cloud computing users, particularly small businesses, that have no interest in the management and administrative tasks associated with cloud infrastructure. They don't want to deal with firewalls and backups. They want their servers to try to recover if something goes wrong. They want monitoring and alerts to let them know if something crashes. They want a WordPress server they can set and forget.And, importantly, they're willing to pay far more for the same resources. That's the big opportunity DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) unlocked when it acquired Cloudways earlier this year.Continue reading
