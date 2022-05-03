DignifiHealth awarded Population Health Software agreement with Conductiv

WILLAIMSON, W. Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DignifiHealth has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Population Health Software with Conductiv Contracts. The new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Conductiv Contracts for Population Health Software.

"We couldn't be more excited about growing a strong relationship with Conductiv and its GPO members as DignifiHealth redefines population health software services," said James Hale, COO of DignifiHealth. "Our flagship solution, DignifiEngage, allows providers and quality departments to shift from playing defense to playing offense when it comes to truly moving the needle on population health – without breaking or disrupting clinic workflows."

DignifiEngage provides actionable clinical intelligence and analytics designed to empower healthcare professionals to achieve high-quality, cost-efficient care, resulting in improved population health. With little to no IT lift required, DignifiEngage seamlessly integrates with any EMR to offer real-time, patient-level care insights repeatedly demonstrated to maximize evidence-based and preventive care.

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings.

About DignifiHealth:

Founded in 2020, DignifiHealth is translating real-world clinical data into actionable real-world evidence in support of first-class patient care. Purpose-built by healthcare professionals, DignifiHealth transforms the way patients, providers, payors, and employers proactively manage population health. Clients use DignifiHealth's clinical decision support platform and connected care solutions to reduce cost, save time, and deliver seamless healthcare experiences.

Contact:

Ali Price, VP of Marketing & Communications

Email: press@dignifihealth.com

Tel: (800) 941-7424

SOURCE DignifiHealth