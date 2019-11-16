Diligent Delivery Systems Expands Operations - New 150,000 square-foot facility opens to improve efficiency, service

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diligent Delivery Systems, a transportation and delivery company offering a full menu of logistics services, has announced they have expanded to a 150,000 square foot office and warehouse space. Formerly, they managed their nationwide logistics network from three Houston locations housing separate corporate offices, freight service, and network service. The new, streamlined facility is just inside Beltway 8 at 9200 Derrington Road, in northwest Houston near the Sam Houston Race Park.

Diligent Delivery Systems offers a wide variety of logistics service options to their clients. These include hot shot/express delivery, STAT medical delivery, dedicated driver & outsourced fleet management, warehouse, crossdock & distribution network services, over-the-road trucking LTL & FTL services, white glove/final mile delivery, and domestic air freight. Diligent also offers logistics consultations designed to help clients cut costs, helping business save 17% to 32% on average. Diligent's state-of-the-art technology brings their clients live, web-based delivery tracking, route monitoring, delivery success reporting, KPI management, and on-line ordering.

To celebrate the move, Diligent hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Northwest Houston Chamber of Commerce in early October and held a successful Open House last week. Diligent executives and employees opened its doors to celebrate with clients, partners, and friends on Thursday, November 7th, 2019.

"We will continue to innovate so we can provide our clients with top-notch service. We want to be the last delivery solution our customers ever need," adds Browne.

ABOUT DILIGENT DELIVERY SYSTEMS

Established in 1994, Diligent Delivery Systems provides Dedicated and On-Demand transportation and delivery services to various industries around the United States. Over these years, Diligent has grown from one delivery driver to more than 5,000 professional delivery associates and vehicles providing daily delivery service to more than 3,000 clients in 42 states and in over 65 metropolitan cities. Diligent offers cost-effective, hassle-free outsourcing options for managing deliveries of goods, parts, and supplies. They strive to act as a strategic partner to each client, analyzing the client's current processes, procedures, and challenges to aid them in improving logistics across the board. For more information, visit https://diligentusa.com.

