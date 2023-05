Dillard's Q1 Results Down; Adj. EPS, Sales Beat View; Stock Down In Premarket

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income fell to $201.5 million from last year's $251.1 million. Earnings per share were $11.85, compared to $13.68 last year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $10.77 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the 13 weeks were $1.584 billion, lower than last year's $1.612 billion. The Street expected sales of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Net sales includes the operations of the Company's construction business, CDI Contractors, LLC.

Total retail sales decreased 4 percent, and comparable store sales decreased 4 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Dillard's shares were trading at $268.58, down 4.93 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.