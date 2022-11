Dillard's Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Thursday that net income for the third quarter was $187.9 million or $10.96 per share, compared to $197.3 million or $9.81 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew to $1.54 billion from $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable store retail sales for the quarter increased 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.85 per share on net sales of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com