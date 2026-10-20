ES Bancshares Aktie
WKN DE: A0YGTM / ISIN: US2960491098
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20.10.2026 12:47:32
Dime Commercial Bancshares Q3 Net Income Rises; To Acquire Empire
(RTTNews) - Dime Commercial Bancshares (DCOM), the parent company of Dime Commercial Bank, reported net income available to common stockholders of $39.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared to $25.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, or $0.59 per diluted common share. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $39.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.91 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.61 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Net interest income for the third quarter was $121.2 million compared to $103.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Non-interest income was $14.1 million during the third quarter, compared to $12.2 million during the third quarter of 2025. Excluding items, non-interest income was $13.4 million during the third quarter, compared to $13.3 million during the third quarter of 2025.
Separately, Dime Commercial Bancshares and ES Bancshares or Empire announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Dime will acquire Empire. Empire is the parent company of Empire State Bank. At the closing of the transaction, Dime will issue 720,000 shares of common stock and $30.0 million in cash to Empire shareholders. Shareholders of Empire will be able to elect to receive stock or cash in exchange for their shares. This represents a transaction value of approximately $58 million or $8.39 per Empire common share.
As of September 30, 2026, Empire had total assets of approximately $596 million, total loans receivable, net of $518 million, and total deposits of $491 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
At prior close on NYSE, Dime shares were trading at $38.70.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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