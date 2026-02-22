Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
22.02.2026 12:45:01
Dime Community Bancshares CEO Sells 25K Shares Amid Capital Strategy Changes
Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), reported the sale of 25,026 shares of Common Stock across multiple open-market transactions on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing. Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.09); post-transaction value based on Feb. 13, 2026 transaction price ($35.09). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
20.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26