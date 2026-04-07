Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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07.04.2026 21:23:51
Dimon Says AI Capital Spending Will Hit $725 Billion in 2026. Here Are the Sectors That Will Win and the Ones That Will Be Left Behind
The artificial intelligence (AI) market has expanded rapidly over the past decade, driven by the arrival of more sophisticated generative AI applications, chatbots, and services. That expansion drove many AI stocks to all-time highs. Still, some of those market darlings fizzled out this year as inflation, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds pushed investors toward more conservative investments. But over the long term, the AI market should continue to expand.In his latest letter to JPMorgan Chase's investors, CEO Jamie Dimon noted that five hyperscalers -- Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, and Apple -- would increase their annual AI-driven capital spending from $450 billion in 2025 to $725 billion in 2026. Those investments indicate there's still plenty of room for the AI market to expand -- even if the near-term challenges compress the sector's valuations. Let's see which companies will benefit from that spending spree -- and which will be left behind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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