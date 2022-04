Dimon Warns Inflation and War "Dramatically Increase Risks Ahead"

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.There are three letters Wall Street traders care about getting: the one from Warren Buffett, the one from Jamie Dimon, and the one back home from mom, of course.On Monday, there was no care package with sweet treats from home. It was JP Morgan CEO Dimon's turn to opine on markets. His annual letter to shareholders dropped on what is a sort of economic groundhog day where CEO punditry stands in for Punxsutawney Phil. The verdict? "I do not envy the Fed," Dimon wrote.Continue reading