Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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06.04.2026 22:56:22
Dimon's Skunk at the Party: Why Rising Inflation Could Be Markets' Biggest Blind Spot Right Now
JPMorgan Chase published its annual report and letter to shareholders today, and CEO Jamie Dimon laid out some key risk factors that could affect his company and the broader U.S. economy. In particular, Dimon highlighted the threats posed by rising inflation -- stating that slowly rising inflationary pressures could be "the skunk at the party" that derails bullish momentum for the market. Dimon is concerned that rising inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates -- a development that would very likely kick off substantial declines for asset prices. Despite pullbacks across 2026's trading, the S&P 500 is still up roughly 30% over the last year -- a rally that could suggest that the market could be significantly underestimating inflationary risks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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