Dinesh D'Souza Launches "2000 Mules" Through Locals

First movie released through Locals will give users an exciting opportunity

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video platform Rumble announced that popular content creator Dinesh D'Souza will release his movie, 2000 Mules, through the Locals subscription-based platform. D'Souza, who has more than 1.5 million followers on Rumble, has previously produced several films, including 2016: Obama's America and Death of a Nation, and written multiple books, including What's So Great About America and The End of Racism.

"Supporting creative independence is core to our values. Together with Rumble we are excited to offer creators a new way to distribute and sell movies directly to their audience" said Assaf Lev, Locals President.

"Locals allows me to reach a broad audience with this important movie," D'Souza said. "I know that I will be able to say what I believe without worrying about being canceled or censored."

2000 Mules, which will launch on May 7, 2022, will be available for free to annual subscribers of D'Souza's Locals community. For non-subscribers, the movie will be available for a one-time fee of $19.99.

You can find Dinesh D'Souza's Locals community here: https://dinesh.locals.com/

You can view the trailer for 2000 Mules here: https://rumble.com/v1238uc-2000-mules-trailer.html

