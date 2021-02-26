Dinesh J. Parmar, CPA, MBA, Joins Exceptional Healthcare Inc.

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Healthcare Inc. is excited to announce that Dinesh J. Parmar, will be joining the firm as of March 8, 2021, as the Director of Finance at Exceptional Healthcare Inc. Dinesh comes to us with 20 years of diverse public experience in accounting and consulting. In previous positions, he served as the Director of Accounting in Finance, Tax Expert, and Corporate Controller, Director of Corporate Accounting, and Principal Auditor.

In addition to corporate accounting, Dinesh also has experience with a private equity manufacturing business with a goal of the initial public offering. Dinesh maintains an abundance of certifications and has been awarded multiple recognitions for his valuable work within the accounting industry.

He is a Certified Public Accountant with the State of Texas. He received his Executive M.B.A in 2002 from The University of Texas at Dallas after receiving his B.A. in Accounting and Finance in 1984 from Nottingham Trent University in Nottingham, England.

Exceptional Healthcare is very excited to have Dinesh take on the role of the new Director of Finance with EHC. He brings to the job an exceptional amount of experience and positive energy and has proven his leadership with prior experience and marked success in all areas of finance and management. Dinesh will be a tremendous asset to the Exceptional Healthcare team.

Here is to the future growth of Exceptional!

Founded in 2014 Exceptional Healthcare is the premier service provider in Emergency and Hospital Outpatient Industries. To learn more about Exceptional Healthcare Inc., please visit https://www.ehc24.com/

