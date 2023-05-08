Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 22:30:00

Dingdong to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 12, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, May 12, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The presentation and question and answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:         

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: 

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:   

800-963976

Conference ID:    

7302404

The replay will be accessible through May 19, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International:    

1-412-317-0088

United States:     

1-877-344-7529

Access Code: 

5972888

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong is the leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. The Company directly provides users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging its deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and its strong food innovation capabilities, Dingdong has successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of Dingdong's private label products are produced at its own production plants, allowing it to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. Dingdong aims to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Dingdong Fresh
ir@100.me

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dingdong-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-12-2023-301818313.html

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

