Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 10:00:00

Dingdong to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 16, 2023

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on November 16, 2023.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss its financial results. Management's prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session will be conducted in English and Mandarin. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:                  

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:    

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:       

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:      

800-963976

Conference ID:    

4425278

The replay will be accessible through November 23, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 













1-412-317-0088

United States:     













1-877-344-7529

Access Code:    













6274336

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong is the leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. The Company directly provides users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging its deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and its strong food innovation capabilities, Dingdong has successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of Dingdong's private label products are produced at its own production plants, allowing it to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. Dingdong aims to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dingdong-to-report-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-november-16-2023-301971133.html

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dingdong (Cayman) Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 3 Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Dingdong (Cayman) Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 3 Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 3 Shs -A- 1,77 0,57% Dingdong (Cayman) Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 3 Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Auftakt einer ereignisreichen Handelswoche: ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Sitzung uneins
Der heimische Markt begann die Handelswoche mit Gewinnen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus. Die US-Märkte legten am Montag zu. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen