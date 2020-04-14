DiNovA Medtech Announces Vivek Y. Reddy, MD to Join as Portfolio Company's Medical Advisor and Cofounder

HANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiNovA Medtech, the leading medical devices incubator in China ("DiNovA", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Vivek Y. Reddy, MD to join as Chief Medical Advisor and Cofounder of portfolio company Nuomao Medtech ("Nuomao") to lead cardiac arrhythmia related innovations.

Vivek Y. Reddy, MD is the Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services for the Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mount Sinai Health System, and the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Professor of Medicine in Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Reddy is one of the world's leading cardiac electrophysiologists. He leads a team of physicians and scientists to research and develop advanced therapies for cardiac arrhythmias, which includes atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardias - the most common cause of sudden cardiac death. Dr. Reddy's pioneering clinical research is changing the way cardiac patients are treated and cured.

"We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Reddy, who is one of the top EP physicians in our times," said DiNovA CEO Mr. Yiwei Zhao. "Dr. Reddy's commitment to bringing new clinical solutions to help patients is well aligned with our Company's mission. We feel fortunate to have him on board to drive Nuomao's innovation and clinical initiatives, with his tremendous clinical experiences and industry insights."

"DiNovA is an innovation-driven medtech incubator," said Dr. Reddy. "With DiNovA's unique ecosystem, I believe more innovative and clinically meaningful technologies could be developed and tested through its high-efficiency approach. I am very excited to help Nuomao leverage this ecosystem to benefit patients with arrhythmias."

About DiNovA Medtech

DiNovA Medtech is a specialized medical device incubator that cultivates life-saving technologies through investment, incubation, and operation. DiNovA strives to help patients through a healthcare innovation model that reduces innovation risk, shortens product time to market, and increases clinical impact. DiNovA partners with leading physicians from around the world to develop medical devices that improve the lives of patients.



Founded in 2009 with headquarters in Hangzhou, China, DiNovA has developed a global footprint with offices and R&D centers across Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, United States, and Israel. DiNovA currently manages 8 portfolio companies with a focus on structural heart and pulmonary diseases.

For more information, please visit: http://en.dinovamedtech.com/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200414/2776127-1

SOURCE DiNovA Medtech