Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives, 2019 Research Report

This report covers various types of products available in the market and potential application sectors in various industries. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, emerging alternatives and alternatives, with estimated value derived from manufacturer revenues.



The global DOTP and emerging alternatives market comprise products that are adopted in various applications by a diverse set of end-users. Dioctyl terephthalate and emerging alternatives (diisononyl phthalate, diisodecyl phthalate) are organic compounds that primarily are used as plasticizers. Dioctyl terephthalate is a non-phthalate plasticizer that has superior durability, transparency and high thermal resistance. Because of their toxicological characteristics, these organic compounds are ideal for a variety of applications, including consumer goods, cables and wires, medical devices and others.



The report examines the main product applications and markets to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements. The report highlights key industry and market trends and quantifies the main market segments.



Dioctyl terephthalate increasingly is considered as a promising alternative to phthalate plasticizers. Phthalate plasticizers such as di (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) and disobutyl phthalate (DIBP) have been banned for use in consumer goods, which has increased the demand for alternative plasticizers from end-user industries.



Increasing approvals and certifications by international regulatory agencies and growing demand for eco-friendly plasticizers are creating unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for DOTP and emerging alternatives.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global DOTP and emerging alternatives market.



The Report Includes:

An overview of Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) market and analysis of emerging alternatives

A look at the regulatory framework in the United States , the European Union and China

, the European Union and Description of investment and phase estimation analysis

Coverage of case studies on phthalate-based plasticizers along with innovations and advancements in DOTP industry

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Basf SE, Exxonmobil Chemical Co. Inc., Makwell Plastisizers Private Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Corp., Oxea Gmbh and YK Makina

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Growth in Plastic Production to Increase DOTP Demand

Increasing Bioplastics Production

Market Trends

Expansion of EU REACH Regulation on Phthalate

Growing Demand of New Non-phthalate Plasticizers to Meet Regulatory Requirements

Regulatory Framework

U.S.

European Union

China

Investment and Phase Estimation Analysis

Stakeholder Analysis

Case Studies on Phthalate-Based Plasticizers

Antidumping Investigation Regarding DOTP Imports from South Korea

Acceptance of Public Comments by FDA On the Ortho-Phthalates Safety Issues

Expansion by Companies across Europe and North America

and Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from End-User Industries

Increasing Approvals and Certifications, by International Regulatory Agencies

Up-Surge in Demand for Eco-friendly Plasticizers

Innovations and Advancements in DOTP and Alternatives

DOTP Production to Replace Dioctyl Phthalate by Using Costing Measures

Alcoholysis of Polyethylene Terephthalate Using Deep Eutectic Solvents

New PVC Compounds

Epoxidized Castor: Emerging Alternative to DOTP

Chapter 4 Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives Market by Product

Esterification

Content 98%

Content 99%

Content 99.5%

Transesterification

Content 96%

Chapter 5 Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives Market by Alternatives

Phthalate-Based Alternatives

DINP

DOP

DPHP

DIDP

Other

Non-phthalate-Based Alternatives

Dioctyl Sebacate

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate

Di-Isononylcyclohexane-1, 2-Dicarboxylate

Epoxidized Soybean Oil

Others Non-phthalate Alternatives

Chapter 6 Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives by Application

Wire and Cable

Consumer Goods

Film and Sheet

Coated Fabrics

Medical Devices

Automotive Parts

Gasket

Others (Flooring and Food Packaging)

Food Packaging

Flooring Material

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Chapter 8 Industry Structure/Supply Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Suppliers/Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

List of Expansions, Partnerships and Advancements

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Aekyung Petrochemical

BASF SE

The Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxonmobil Chemical

GEC Kimya San. Tic. A. S.

Grupa Azoty

Hallstar

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

LG Chem Corp.

Makwell Plastisizers Private Ltd.

Meltem Kimya Tekstil San

Merck Kgaa

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Oxea Gmbh

Penta Manufacturing Co.

Shandong Blue Sail Chemical Co. Ltd.

Weifang Yuanli Chemical Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Xm-Innovation Chemical Co. Ltd.

YK Makina



