Diodes Aktie

Diodes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858600 / ISIN: US2545431015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.05.2026 12:49:54

Diodes Chairman Keh-Shew Lu Retires, Angie Chen Button To Be Chairwoman

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) announced the retirement of Board Chairman Keh-Shew Lu, effective immediately.

Following Lu's retirement, the Board has elected Angie Chen Button as Chairwoman of the Board. She joined the company's Board in April 2021 as an independent director and has served as Lead Director since May 2023.

"I am committed to building on the Company's strong track record of execution by working collaboratively with the Board and leadership team to support continued growth, innovation and long-term value creation," Button commented.

In the pre-market hours, DIOD is trading at $111.80, down 0.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Diodes Inc.

mehr Nachrichten