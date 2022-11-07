Diodes Incorporated Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue was a record $521.3 million, increasing 10.6 percent from $471.4 million in the third quarter 2021 and 4.1 percent from $501.0 million in the second quarter 2022;

GAAP gross profit was a record $217.8 million, increasing 20.2 percent from $181.2 million in the third quarter 2021 and 5.5 percent from $206.5 million in the second quarter 2022;

GAAP gross profit margin was a record 41.8 percent, an increase of 340 basis points from the 38.4 percent in the third quarter 2021 and 60 basis points from 41.2 percent in the second quarter 2022;

GAAP net income was a record $86.4 million, compared to $68.4 million in the third quarter 2021 and $80.2 million in the second quarter 2022;

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was a record $92.2 million, compared to $67.3 million in the third quarter 2021 and $86.9 million in the second quarter 2022;

GAAP EPS was a record $1.88 per diluted share, a 25.3 percent improvement from the $1.50 per diluted share in the third quarter 2021 and a 7.4 percent increase compared to $1.75 per diluted share in the second quarter 2022;

Non-GAAP EPS was a record $2.00 per diluted share, a 36.1 percent improvement from the $1.47 per diluted share in the prior year quarter and a 5.3 percent increase from the $1.90 per diluted share last quarter;

Excluding $8.1 million, net of tax, of non-cash share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share would have increased by $0.18 per diluted share;

EBITDA was a record $141.9 million, or 27.2 percent of revenue, compared to $114.5 million, or 24.3 percent of revenue, in the third quarter 2021 and $130.6 million, or 26.0 percent of revenue, in the second quarter 2022; and

Achieved cash flow from operations of $132.2 million and $62.4 million of free cash flow, including $69.8 of capital expenditures. Net cash flow was a positive $78.3 million.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our gross margin and earnings per share continued to expand in the quarter to record levels, driven by another quarter of record revenue combined with outstanding execution by the team, especially considering the COVID-related lockdowns and power outages in certain regions of China for part of the quarter. Contributing to our strong performance was the achievement of record revenue in our automotive and industrial end markets that together totaled 44% of revenue, which is above 41% for the second consecutive quarter and above our 2025 target model. Diodes’ automotive business represented 16% of total revenue for the first time, reflecting the ongoing success of our customer and content expansion initiatives as well as share gains in this end market.

"Over the past several quarters, Diodes has consistently proven its ability to execute amidst one of the most challenging supply chain environments that the industry has experienced and was still able to deliver multiple consecutive quarters of record results, expanded margins and increased profitability. When looking back over the past two years, our revenue has grown 68%, gross margin expanded 590 basis points and adjusted earnings per share increased over 220%. These achievements truly set Diodes apart as a consistent operator through diverse business and economic environments. We are well on our way toward our 2025 financial targets of $2.5 billion in revenue and $1 billion in gross profit.”

Third Quarter 2022

Revenue for third quarter 2022 was a record $521.3 million, increasing 10.6 percent from $471.4 million in the third quarter 2021 and 4.1 percent from $501.0 million in the second quarter 2022.

GAAP gross profit for the third quarter 2022 was a record $217.8 million, or a record 41.8 percent of revenue, increasing from $181.2 million, or 38.4 percent of revenue, in the third quarter of 2021 and $206.5 million, or 41.2 percent of revenue, in the second quarter 2022.

GAAP operating expenses for third quarter 2022 were $105.4 million, or 20.2 percent of revenue, and on a non-GAAP basis were $101.3 million, or 19.4 percent of revenue, which excludes $3.9 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible asset expenses and $0.1 million of acquisition-related costs. GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter 2021 were $104.0 million, or 22.1 percent of revenue, and in the second quarter 2022 were $100.3 million, or 20.0 percent of revenue.

Third quarter 2022 GAAP net income was a record $86.4 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income in the third quarter 2021 of $68.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, and GAAP net income of $80.2 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2022.

Third quarter 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income was a record $92.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, which excluded, net of tax, $3.2 million of acquisition-related intangible asset costs, $2.1 million non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of investments, $0.1 million of acquisition-related costs and a $0.4 million gain on the sale of investments. This compares to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $67.3 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2021 and $86.9 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2022.

The following is an unaudited summary reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income and per share data, net of tax (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Per-GAAP $ 86,386 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 1.88 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,218 Acquisition-related costs 101 Gain on sale of manufacturing facilities 351 Non-cash mark-to-market investment adjustments 2,119 Non-GAAP $ 92,175 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.00

Note: Throughout this release, we refer to "net income attributable to common stockholders” as "net income.”

(See the reconciliation tables of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income near the end of this release for further details.)

Included in third quarter 2022 GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $8.1 million, net of tax, of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP earnings per share ("EPS”) and non-GAAP adjusted EPS would have increased by $0.18 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022, $0.18 for third quarter 2021 and $0.14 for the second quarter 2022.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), which represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, in third quarter 2022 was a record $141.9 million, or 27.2 percent of revenue, increasing from $114.5 million, or 24.3 percent of revenue, in third quarter 2021 and $130.6 million, or 26.0 percent of revenue, in second quarter 2022. For a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, see the table near the end of this release for further details.

For third quarter 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $132.2 million. Net cash flow was a positive $78.3 million. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) was $62.4 million, which includes $69.8 million of capital expenditures.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $393 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments. Total debt (including long-term and short-term) amounted to approximately $296 million and working capital was approximately $765 million.

The results announced today are preliminary and unaudited, as they are subject to the Company finalizing its closing procedures and completion of the quarterly review by its independent registered public accounting firm. As such, these results are subject to revision until the Company files its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Business Outlook

Dr. Lu concluded, "For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect revenue to be approximately $494 million, plus or minus 3 percent, in-line with typical seasonality. GAAP gross margin is expected to be 41.0 percent, plus or minus 1 percent. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 21.0 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent. We expect net interest expense to be approximately $4.0 million. Our income tax rate is expected to be 19.0 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, and shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the fourth quarter are anticipated to be approximately 46.5 million.”

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.2 million, after tax, for previous acquisitions is not included in these non-GAAP estimates.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 521,273 $ 471,422 $ 1,504,368 $ 1,324,991 Cost of goods sold 303,455 290,191 883,327 845,322 Gross profit 217,818 181,231 621,041 479,669 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 68,545 67,803 209,055 186,759 Research and development 32,787 31,458 92,226 89,104 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,938 4,056 11,780 12,139 Other operating expense(income) 102 667 (3,762 ) 1,673 Total operating expense 105,372 103,984 309,299 289,675 Income from operations 112,446 77,247 311,742 189,994 Other (expense) income Interest income 862 765 2,549 2,351 Interest expense (2,724 ) (1,417 ) (5,428 ) (6,298 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (1,008 ) 805 2,532 (984 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (2,648 ) 5,922 (15,960 ) 14,838 Other income 2,218 2,244 5,741 6,398 Total other (expense) income (3,300 ) 8,319 (10,566 ) 16,305 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 109,146 85,566 301,176 206,299 Income tax provision 20,172 14,766 55,279 36,320 Net income 88,974 70,800 245,897 169,979 Less net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,588 ) (2,376 ) (6,665 ) (6,729 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 86,386 $ 68,424 $ 239,232 $ 163,250 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.90 $ 1.52 $ 5.28 $ 3.65 Diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.50 $ 5.21 $ 3.59 Number of shares used in earnings per share computation: Basic 45,475 44,986 45,283 44,689 Diluted 46,014 45,642 45,938 45,507 Note: Throughout this release, we refer to "net income attributable to common stockholders” as "net income.”

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2022: Operating

Expenses Other

Income

(Expense) Income

Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 86,386 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) 1.88 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,939 (721 ) 3,218 Acquisition-related costs 128 (27 ) 101 Gain on sale of manufacturing facilities 413 (62 ) 351 Non-cash mark-to-market investment adjustments 2,649 (530 ) 2,119 Non-GAAP $ 92,175 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 46,014 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.00 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $8.1 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.18 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2021: Operating

Expenses Other

Income

(Expense) Income

Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 68,424 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) 1.50 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,057 (744 ) 3,313 Acquisition-related costs 208 (44 ) 164 Non-cash mark-to-market investment adjustments (5,921 ) 1,184 (4,737 ) Restructuring costs 141 (21 ) 120 Non-GAAP $ 67,284 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 45,642 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.47 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $8.0 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.18 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022: Operating

Expenses Other

Income

(Expense) Income

Tax

Provision Net

Income Per-GAAP $ 239,232 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) 5.21 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 11,780 (721 ) 11,059 Acquisition-related costs 607 (127 ) 480 Insurance recovery for manufacturing facility (3,594 ) 719 (2,875 ) Gain on sale of manufacturing facilities 413 (62 ) 351 Non-cash mark-to-market investment adjustments 15,960 (3,386 ) 12,574 Non-GAAP $ 260,821 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 45,938 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.68 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $21.1 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.46 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021: Operating

Expenses Other Income

(Expense) Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 163,250 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 3.59 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 12,139 (2,227 ) 9,912 Acquisition-related costs 2,265 (475 ) 1,790 Non-cash mark-to-market investment adjustments (14,838 ) 2,968 (11,870 ) Restructuring costs 961 (144 ) 817 Non-GAAP $ 163,899 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 45,507 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.60 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $19.7 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.43 per share.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

The Company’s financial statements present net income and earnings per share that are calculated using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP”). The Company’s management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures that it feels are necessary to allow investors and other readers of the Company’s financial releases to view the Company’s operating results as viewed by the Company’s management, board of directors and research analysts in the semiconductor industry. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with, and should not be considered alternatives or necessarily superior to, GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The explanation of the adjustments made in the table above, are set forth below:

Detail of non-GAAP adjustments

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets – The Company excluded this item, including amortization of developed technologies and customer relationships. The fair value of the acquisition-related intangible assets is amortized using straight-line methods which approximate the proportion of future cash flows estimated to be generated each period over the estimated useful life of the applicable assets. The Company believes that exclusion of this item is appropriate because a significant portion of the purchase price for its acquisitions was allocated to the intangible assets that have short lives and exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses. In addition, the Company excluded this item because there is significant variability and unpredictability among companies with respect to this expense.

Acquisition related costs – The Company excluded expenses associated with previous acquisitions of that typically consist of advisory, legal and other professional and consulting fees. These costs were expensed as they were incurred and as services were received, and in which the corresponding tax adjustments were made for the non-deductible portions of these expenses. The Company believes the exclusion of the acquisition related costs provides investors with a more accurate reflection of costs likely to be incurred in the absence of an unusual event such as an acquisition and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods that may not reflect such costs.

Insurance recovery for manufacturing facility – The Company recorded gains related to insurance recovery for a manufacturing facility in Asia. The Company believes the exclusion of the insurance recovery provides investors with a more accurate reflection of the continuing operations of the Company and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods which may not reflect such gains.

Gain on sale of manufacturing facilities - The Company sold a manufacturing subsidiary and as part of the transaction, there are working capital adjustments that are recorded as gains or losses in the statement of operations. The Company believes this is not reflective of the ongoing operations and exclusion of this provides investors an enhanced view of the Company’s operating results.

Non-cash mark-to-market investment adjustments – The Company excluded market-to-market adjustments on various equity related investments. The Company believes this is not reflective of the ongoing operations and exclusion of this provides investors an enhanced view of the Company’s operating results.

Restructuring costs – The Company recorded restructuring charges related to various international locations. These restructuring charges are excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the restructuring charges provides investors an enhanced view of the cost structure of the Company’s operations and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods that may not reflect such charges or may reflect different levels of such charges.

CASH FLOW ITEMS

Free cash flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP)

FCF for the third quarter of 2022 is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operations. For the third quarter of 2022, FCF was $62.4 million, which represents the cash and cash equivalents that we are able to generate after taking into account cash outlays required to maintain or expand property, plant and equipment. FCF is important because it allows us to pursue opportunities to develop new products, make acquisitions and reduce debt.

CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, such as financial institutions in extending credit, in evaluating companies in our industry and provides further clarity on our profitability. In addition, management uses EBITDA, along with other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, operating in different income tax jurisdictions, and accounting effects of capital spending, including the impact of our asset base, which can differ depending on the book value of assets and the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP, and when analyzing our operating performance, investors should use EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income from operations and net income, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. For example, our EBITDA takes into account all net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization without taking into account any amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest. Furthermore, EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (per-GAAP) $ 86,386 $ 68,424 $ 239,232 $ 163,250 Plus: Interest expense, net 1,862 652 2,879 3,947 Income tax provision 20,172 14,766 55,279 36,320 Depreciation and amortization 33,518 30,682 93,413 92,084 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 141,938 $ 114,524 $ 390,803 $ 295,601

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 378,996 $ 363,599 Restricted Cash 6,836 3,219 Short-term investments 6,909 6,542 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,356 and $4,324 at

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 377,549 358,496 Inventories 374,811 348,622 Prepaid expenses and other 131,460 107,194 Total current assets 1,276,561 1,187,672 Property, plant and equipment, net 698,452 582,079 Deferred income tax 17,718 21,256 Goodwill 141,175 149,890 Intangible assets, net 81,619 94,550 Other long-term assets 147,039 159,048 Total assets $ 2,362,564 $ 2,194,495 Liabilities Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 35,258 $ 18,068 Accounts payable 196,543 221,254 Accrued liabilities 220,496 184,649 Income tax payable 49,985 29,682 Current portion of long-term debt 9,259 17,381 Total current liabilities 511,541 471,034 Long-term debt, net of current portion 251,174 265,574 Deferred tax liabilities 30,095 32,230 Other long-term liabilities 107,050 122,933 Total liabilities 899,860 891,771 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - par value $1.00 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.66 2/3 per share; 70,000,000 shares authorized; 45,468,133 and 45,017,774, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 36,501 36,195 Additional paid-in capital 485,350 471,649 Retained earnings 1,356,041 1,116,809 Treasury stock, at cost, 9,281,581 and 9,272,513 shares held at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (337,490 ) (336,894 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (144,480 ) (50,517 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,395,922 1,237,242 Noncontrolling interest 66,782 65,482 Total equity 1,462,704 1,302,724 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,362,564 $ 2,194,495

