23.02.2022 14:00:00
Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences
Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences:
Susquehanna Financial Group Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022
Location: Virtual event
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.
The DIODES logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005928/en/
08.02.22
Ausblick: Diodes öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
