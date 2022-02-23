Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences:

Susquehanna Financial Group Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Location: Virtual event

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The DIODES logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005928/en/