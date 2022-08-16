Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 14:00:00

Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences.

Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference
Participation Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Management will host conference calls with registered attendees throughout the day.

Jefferies Semiconductors IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Participation Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Location: Sofitel Magnificent Mile Hotel in Chicago, IL
Management will meet in-person with registered attendees throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries. DIODES is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diodes Inc.

