15.02.2022 16:00:00
Diplomacy Talk | BRI railway project paves way for common development
BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):
The China-Laos Railway, a flagship project of high-quality Belt and Road (BRI) cooperation, opened to the public on Dec. 3, 2021. As one of the latest examples of the BRI and China's neighborhood diplomacy, what difference will the project make for the local economy and people-to-people exchanges?
About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn: The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.
