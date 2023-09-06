|
Diplomacy Talk | China-Africa: Mutual gains, not one-sided aid
BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):
What are the strengths of China in cooperating with Africa compared with Western countries? How has China-Africa cooperation benefited both peoples? Wu Peng, director-general of the Department of African Affairs at the Chinese foreign ministry, joins Diplomacy Talk to share his stories about the China-Africa friendship. He offers unique insights into the dynamic China-Africa bond, addressing various questions and concerns about this important relationship.
Diplomacy Talk
http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8028184.html
About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn：The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diplomacy-talk--china-africa-mutual-gains-not-one-sided-aid-301918922.html
SOURCE chinadiplomacy.org.cn
