Direct Line Insurance 9-month Adj. Gross Written Premium Down 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc (DLG.L) reported that group adjusted gross written premium for the nine-month period of 2021 declined 3.5% to 2.33 billion pounds from the prior year. Outside Home and Motor, Green Flag direct was broadly stable year to date and Commercial continued its strong growth across all channels.

The company noted that trading across the Group was broadly in line with expectations given the challenging market backdrops in Motor and Home, whilst the company continued to deliver strong growth in Commercial.

The current-year underwriting performance remains in line with expectations, however principally due to changes in the phasing of recognition of prior-year reserve releases, the full year 2022 combined operating ratio, normalised for weather, is now expected to be around 98% or moderately above.

The company noted that 2023 and medium-term targets and the outlook for dividend capacity remain unchanged.

