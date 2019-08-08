DirecTech Labs Announces Unique Crowdfunding Opportunity

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DirecTech Labs, an AI and behavioral science company that helps direct selling companies create hyper-personalized communications and experiences for their distributors and customers, announced today that it is launching an opportunity for investment to anyone in the direct sales community.

Through a crowdfunding campaign, DirecTech Labs is accepting investments of as little as $1,000. The campaign is being hosted on SeedInvest, a leading equity crowdfunding platform that opens up access to venture capital and angel investing opportunities to everyone. Investors will not only hold equity in DirecTech Labs, but also have the chance to provide input on future development of the company's platform.

The DirecTech Labs platform revolves around Distro®, the first AI tool designed specifically for direct sales, social selling, and network marketing teams. Currently, six of the top 100 direct selling companies already use the DirecTech Labs platform. Around the world, the platform is being used in 74 countries and 25 languages, with approximately 17 million sellers and customers analyzed.

Potential investors can get more information and register their interest at https://info.directechlabs.com/crowdfunding.

"Direct selling is the original "gig" and its potential as a go-to market model remained untapped, until now. DirecTech Labs uses AI to drive the insights and activities that building a more efficient, compelling and even larger industry." says Michel Bayan, CEO, DirecTech Labs. "This crowdfunding campaign is a chance for people in direct selling to not only share in our success, but also contribute to the success of the entire industry by powering the further development of the DirecTech platform. If you've already taken the first step towards entrepreneurship by becoming a direct sales distributor, we strongly encourage you to take the next step by investing in the future of the channel."

About DirecTech Labs

DirecTech Labs is the first and only machine learning, predictive analytic, and hyper personalized messaging platform for the direct sales industry. The company uses data, AI, and behavioral science to understand distributors, customers, and the direct selling model itself with unequalled depth. DirecTech then uses these insights to develop advanced hyper-targeted messages to independent reps around the world alerting them to the people who need their attention now, and who will benefit most from their attention. The DirecTech platform is used in74 countries and 25 languages, with more than 17 million distributors analyzed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made in this document. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the U.S. and global economic climate, the irregular pattern of future revenues, major regulatory actions within the direct selling industry, and a number of other risk factors that could affect the future performance of DirecTech Labs.

