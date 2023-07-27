Octopus Titan VCT plc

Director Appointment

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) is delighted to announce the appointment of Julie Nahid Rahman as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 August 2023.

Julie is currently an external advisor to McKinsey’s life sciences practice in addition to her own independent consulting. She brings over 20 years of experience across a diverse mix of industries from top tier global firms including private equity, executive search and strategy consulting. Julie was previously a member of the European healthcare practice at Spencer Stuart leading senior executive and board appointments for life sciences companies and healthcare funds. Prior to executive search, she spent a decade as an investor at Visium Healthcare Partners and Paul Capital Healthcare providing creative growth capital to life sciences companies. Julie began her career as a strategy consultant with Bain & Company advising healthcare and private equity clients.

Julie holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with her M.Sc. in materials science (MIT Langer Lab) and her B.Sc. in chemical engineering.

Tom Leader, Chair of Octopus Titan VCT plc said:

"We are delighted to welcome Julie and know she will make a great contribution to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from her wealth of experience in the sector.”

Julie will be a member of the Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company, with effect from the date of her appointment.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

