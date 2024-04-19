Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 08:00:00

Director Appointment

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Director Appointment

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) is delighted to announce the appointment of Rupert Dickinson as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2024.

Rupert has over 20 years’ experience in the wealth and investment management industries. He qualified as a chartered accountant before spending the majority of his executive career with Barclays Stockbrokers where he was initially COO and then CEO. Rupert is currently an independent Non-Executive Director at Killik & Co, the Non-Executive Chair of Sparrows Capital, and an independent Non-Executive Director of Schroders Personal Wealth.

Tom Leader, Chair of Octopus Titan VCT plc said:
"We are delighted to welcome Rupert to the Board. His long experience in the wealth space covering investment, technology, regulation and distribution will be of considerable benefit to the Board and the Company’s shareholders over the coming years.”

Rupert will be a member of the Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company, with effect from the date of his appointment.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13(1) Rupert Dickinson was a Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Elect plc from 19 December 2018 to 15 April 2022. There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


