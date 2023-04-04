Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 16:05:00

DIRECTOR BRANDON KIMBER ACQUIRES AMERICAN GOSPEL FILMS AND NETWORK FROM THEIR OWNERSHIP GROUPS

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Studios Brandon Kimber has acquired full ownership of the IP related to American Gospel: Christ Alone, American Gospel: Christ Crucified, the upcoming American Gospel: Spirit & FireSovereign Entertainment, the films' official DVD store, and Guarding the Gospel Streaming Service, otherwise known as AGTV.

The deal was spearheaded by Kimber and Transition Studios President Shawn Rech on behalf of the stakeholders.

The films are extremely popular among reformed Christians and perform very well on iTunes and Amazon, where they both enjoy five-star reviews. AGTV, the streaming network, has enjoyed steady growth since it was launched on Thanksgiving, 2020.

Rech stated, "This situation is pretty rare; a creator fully owning their own work. I'm glad we made it happen, because he has big plans, including starting live events."

Kimber added, "I just wanted to express my gratitude to Transition Studios. They really took a risk on my passion project, and I couldn't be more thrilled with how well it's been received. I'm excited to share the messages conveyed in these films and series with more people for years to come."

For more info on American Gospel, visit americangospel.com

For more information on AGTV, visit watchagtv.com

For more information on Transition Studios, visit transitionstudios.com 

CONTACT: shawn@transitionstudios.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/director-brandon-kimber-acquires-american-gospel-films-and-network-from-their-ownership-groups-301789630.html

SOURCE Transition Studios

