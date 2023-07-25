25 July 2023

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ" or the "Company")

Director Change

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that Matt Enright will resign from the Board and as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary with effect from 31 July 2023 to take up a new role outside the Company. Matt was appointed to the Board in June 2020 after joining the Company in April 2020.

The Board is pleased to announce that Justine Dowds has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Justine has held a number of senior positions in a range of high growth companies across various sectors including property development, aviation charter services, IT and construction. Most recently she was Managing Director of GB3 Limited, an IT Managed Services company, having joined the company in 2012 as Finance and Operations Director. Prior to GB3 Limited, Justine worked for United Utilities and AstraZeneca having previously qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen.

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Matt for his contribution to the Company, particularly in relation to the transition of OTAQ to a publicly listed business as well as his advice as the Company has developed during the past three years. We wish him well for the future. We are delighted that Justine has agreed to join us as interim Chief Financial Officer."

Matt Enright said: "I have enjoyed my time working with the Board and wider team at OTAQ. I believe the Company is now well placed to benefit from the investments in resource and products made over the past three years, placing OTAQ on a sound growth path."



