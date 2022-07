27 July 2022

easyJet plc

(easyJet)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Julie Southern, Senior Independent Director, has joined the Board of Directors of RWS Holdings plc as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate with effect from 27 July 2022. Julie is expected to succeed Andrew Brode as Chairman of RWS Holdings plc in October 2023.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media:

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90