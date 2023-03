CRH plc (CRG)

Director Declaration



23-March-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST



CRH plc 23 March 2023 Pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules, CRH plc hereby notifies the following in relation to Ms. Christina Verchere who joined the Board with effect from 20 March 2023: in the last five years Ms. Verchere has been a director of the following publicly quoted company: Current: OMV Petrom S.A. there are no details requiring disclosure in respect of the appointment of Ms. Verchere under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6). Contact: Neil Colgan Company Secretary Tel: +353 1 6344340

